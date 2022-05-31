We’re always delighted to welcome our friend, RI Historian Bob Burke, back to the show. Ever the champion for The Ocean State, Bob discussed his latest crusade: “Just a Minute, man”.

As Bob has stated, despite being omitted from the history books it is clear that Rhode Island has the claim to the first shot in the revolution which took place during the attack on the Gaspee June 9, 1772. On this, the 250th anniversary of the Gaspee which is currently being celebrated, Bob is attempting to rectify the false claim that MA was the state to fire the first shot in the revolution.

You can learn more here: http://justaminuteman.com

