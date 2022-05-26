Back in February we all learned about the tragedy which took the life of 17 year old Matt Dennison far too soon. Now, his friend, Kevin MacDonald, is rallying others to put together a comedy show in his honor.

“Clap Back with Matt” will take place June 4 at the West Warwick Civic Center and it will be an opportunity to help a community take one more small step toward healing.

Joining us this morning to discuss further were Kevin MacDonald and Comedian Mike Murray of Funny 4 Funds.

To learn more and to get your tickets, head to: https://www.facebook.com/events/west-warwick-civic-center/clap-back-with-matt/296580062596698/

