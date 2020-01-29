Jump in the Ring at ICON Boxing Club

If you’re looking for a workout that’ll have you moving and shedding calories in no time, then you might want to consider Boxing! Will and Brendan recently headed over to ICON Boxing Club in Bristol for a workout and a lesson in the Sweet Science for our friend, Louie Stravato.

For more info, visit: https://iconboxingclub.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

