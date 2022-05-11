Boston Calling makes its way back to bean town and the Harvard Stadium May 27-29th.

This morning we welcomed local artist Julie Rhodes who’ll be performing on Saturday on the red stage at the festival.

Julie Rhodes musical career started “on a whim”.

After singing along in the audience at a house show, she was given some words of encouragement to write her own songs.

That night, she began writing her first song and before long she was recording her debut album with producer Jonah Tolchin.

She released Bound to Meet the Devil in 2016 and it’s clear this powerhouse vocalist/songwriter is an artist on the rise.