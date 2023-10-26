CBS’ hit reality series Big Brother is currently in its 25th season and they are excited to share a live episode TONIGHT at 9pm right here on WPRI-12. Ahead of this, and their season finale coming up on November 9, we caught up with host, Julie Chen Moonves, to learn more about what’s happening with the show.

For more info, visit: https://www.cbs.com/shows/big_brother/