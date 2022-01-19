Julia Child changed the way we cook

She was an unlikely TV star but she became one of the best-known chefs in the world.
Now, a new documentary about the life of Julia Child is out called “Julia”
The documentary is from Award-winning producer, Betsy West who also lived in Rhode Island for years.
Julia was also close with our friend and local restaurateur Bob Burke owner of Pot au Feu.
The documentary is from CNN Films.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.