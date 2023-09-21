We were lucky enough to chat with the one and only Josh Duhamel about his new show “Buddy Games” on CBS. It’s a fun show that brings together childhood friends who team up together to compete for $200,000. The challenges are the ultimate kind of fun for everyone!

Josh Duhamel was a blast to chat with and his passion for “Buddy Games” was contagious!

Tune in every Thursday night at 9pm on CBS.