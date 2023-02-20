If you are wondering how you can support those in need while helping out a great local organization, this is your chance. Per their website, the mission of The Rhode Island Community Food Bank is a strong one as they are committed to improving the quality of life for all Rhode Islanders by advancing solutions to the problem of hunger.

Joining us on The Rhode Show today to discuss this and more was their Director of Communications, Kate McDonald.

For more info and how you can support them in a variety of ways, head to: https://rifoodbank.org/

Don’t miss our WPRI/Rhode Show Skate Break happening TODAY, February 20th, from 12-2 at the the Providence Rink at the Bank Newport City Center. Bring a non-perishable food item for your chance to skate for free.