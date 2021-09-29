Join the team at First Student

Looking to change things up in your professional life? Perhaps you are recently retired and would like a part-time gig? Whatever your circumstances may be, the team at First Student could be a good fit for you. Offering new recent wage and benefit increases available to those who qualify, flexible opportunities to most ANYONE who is interested in a part-time position, and so much more, this morning we were joined by Bill Roche, Area Manager at First Student, who explained more.

For all opportunities and to learn more about their increased wages, benefits, and bonuses available for those that qualify, head to: https://workatfirst.com/

Our own Brendan Kirby even recently tried his hand at learning how to drive for First Student a few months ago. In case you missed that segment: https://www.wpri.com/rhode-show/start-a-new-career-at-first-student/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.





