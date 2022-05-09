If you are looking to begin a new career or maybe take on a new part-time gig, the team at First Student is hiring. Joining us on the show today were Sr. Location Managers, Sue Barbour and Richard Caprirolo, who discussed opportunities at First Student Transportation as a School Bus Driver, Van Driver, or Monitor.

First Student’s approach is to support the professional growth of their employees as evidenced by the fact that their current Management team and support staff joined the company as bus aides or drivers, worked their way up, and assumed higher responsibilities within the organization.

If you would like to learn more, visit: https://workatfirst.com/

