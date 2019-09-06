Join the movement: The RI Walk to Defeat ALS

Join the movement and walk to defeat ALS.

More than 60 teams and more than 800 people walking.

If you would like to participate registration is at 10, walk begins at 11.30am

ALS is a progressive neuro degenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

ALS usually strikes people between the ages of 40-70 and about 20-thousand people are living with it.

5-thousand people diagnosed every year with this terrible disease.

The RI Walk to Defeat ALS Sunday, September 15th at 11am at McCoy Stadium In Pawtucket.

