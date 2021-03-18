Join the First Student team!

Looking for a new career, or maybe even a career change? First Student could be the right fit for you! This morning on ‘The Rhode Show’ we were joined by Bill Roche, First Student VP/Area Manager for RI & CT, as he discussed their current, urgent need for new team members including Bus Drivers and Monitors for positions in local communities throughout the state..

Some of their employment highlights/benefits include: An average of $20/hour for a starting wage, a safe working environment, industry-leading paid training, great benefits – Holiday/Sick pay/Incentive Bonuses.

To learn more and to find out if they might be the right fit for you, visit: https://firststudentinc.com/careers/

