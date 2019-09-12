The Alzheimer’s Association Rhode Island Chapter is encouraging people of all ages to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease by participating in the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s events. This year, there are four Walks scheduled in Rhode Island:

Westerly : Misquamicut State Beach, Saturday, September 14, 8:30 a.m. registration/10:00 a.m. walk

: Misquamicut State Beach, Saturday, September 14, 8:30 a.m. registration/10:00 a.m. walk Newport: Fort Adams State Park, Sunday, September 15, 8:30 a.m. registration/10:00 a.m. walk

Fort Adams State Park, Sunday, September 15, 8:30 a.m. registration/10:00 a.m. walk Block Island: Fred Benson Town Beach, Sunday, September 22, 10:00 a.m. registration/11:15 a.m. walk

Fred Benson Town Beach, Sunday, September 22, 10:00 a.m. registration/11:15 a.m. walk Providence: Roger Williams Park, Sunday, October 6, 8:30 a.m. registration/10:00 a.m. walk

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the Alzheimer’s Association’s largest event of the year, both locally and nationally, to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. Most importantly, the money that is generated from these Walks allows the Alzheimer’s Association Rhode Island Chapter to provide education and support services free of charge to Rhode Islanders affected with the disease, along with caregivers and family members.

More than five million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Rhode Island alone, there are currently more than 23,000 people living with the disease and 53,000 caregivers.

Participants can join a team or register to walk as an individual. Registration information can be found at alz.org/ri/walk.

