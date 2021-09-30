Join the Down Syndrome Society of RI’s Buddy Walk on October 3

Did you know that October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month? Throughout the month and beyond there are multiple events and ways that you can be involved to help so many families and individuals in need. Joining Brendan Kirby on ‘The Rhode Show’ today to discuss their upcoming Virtual Buddy Walk and more was Ashley Scungio, President of the Down Syndrome Society of RI.

For more info on the walk and to register, head to: https://www.ds-stride.org/dssribuddywalk

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.