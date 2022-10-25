How do trees impact our lives? Do they truly never stop giving? The non-profit Arbor Day Foundation routinely explains why the world has many ‘growing’ challenges and this morning on The Rhode Show we were joined by Dan Lamb, President of the Arbor Day Foundation, an organization founded in 1972. Under his leadership, the Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees.

For additional info, visit: http://www.ArborDay.org