As the American Heart Association continues to make strides while carrying out their mission, they are doing their part to make sure we all know the signs and symptoms of a heart attack and maintaining our overall heart health.

This morning on The Rhode Show we welcomed Don Zambarano, Chair of the 2022 Southern New England Heart Ball, as he discussed this year’s sold out event and more.

Though the Ball is sold out, you can still join them in supporting the cause in various ways. Learn more: https://www.heart.org/en/affiliates/rhode-island/welcome-to-rhode-island