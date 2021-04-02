Join the 401 Gives movement

It’s always good to give something back and yesterday, Rhode Island’s second annual 401Gives was an overwhelming success. Even better news is the fact that if you missed it, you can still contribute!

Joining us on ‘The Rhode Show’ this morning was Cortney M. Nicolato, President & CEO, United Way of Rhode Island, who discussed that 401 Gives is, how you can contribute, and more.

For additional info, visit: https://www.401gives.org/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

