With Thanksgiving approaching this week, it’s a great time to do your part to help those in need. This morning on The Rhode Show we were joined by attorney Rob Levine, The Heavy Hitter, as he chatted with Brendan Kirby about his Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway program. We learned how this initiative works for local families, how the program has grown over the years, and how you can participate.
For additional info, visit: https://roblevine.com/
