With 401 Gives returning in April, many are looking ahead at various ways they can give back to help so many in need. Joining us on ‘The Rhode Show’ this morning with more information and to discuss how we can increase philanthropy in The Ocean State were Annie Becker, President, REALTOR® Foundation: Rhode Island, and Jennifer Remmes, Director of Resource Operations, United Way.

For additional info regarding how Non-profits can find out more about Realtor Foundation grants, head to: https://realtorfoundationri.org

For further information, visit: https://www.riliving.com/

