Join Meals on Wheels and support Rhode Islanders in need

Since 1969, Meals on Wheels has worked to alleviate food insecurity and social isolation among at-risk older adults. Here in The Ocean State that tradition is continuing to help homebound Rhode Island seniors stay healthy, safe, and happy in their homes.

Now, they’re looking to take their mission to the next level. This morning on ‘The Rhode Show’ we welcomed Meg Grady from Meals on Wheels and she gave us a closer look at what they’re doing and provided details on how you can help this vital service.

For more, visit: https://www.rimeals.org/

