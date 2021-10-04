Join in on “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer”

Find out more about the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk, set for Sunday, Oct. 17, at the BankNewport City Center in Providence.

The event is hosted, by the American Cancer Society, the nation’s nonprofit leader in the breast cancer fight. Courtenay Needham, Development Manager, American Cancer Society, and Dr. Christine M. Emmick, Surgical Oncologist with Brown Surgical Associates, join the Rhode Show to explain more.