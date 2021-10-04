Join in on “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer”

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Providence_219736

Find out more about the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk, set for Sunday, Oct. 17, at the BankNewport City Center in Providence.

The event is hosted, by the American Cancer Society, the nation’s nonprofit leader in the breast cancer fight. Courtenay Needham, Development Manager, American Cancer Society, and Dr. Christine M. Emmick, Surgical Oncologist with Brown Surgical Associates, join the Rhode Show to explain more.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com