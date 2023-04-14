With Earth Day right around the corner you may be searching for ways you can do your part to help our environment. Joining us today to discuss her involvement was actress and activist, Heather Morris.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.