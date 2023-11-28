A solid partnership which benefits a good cause is always a win win. The team at Grey Sail Brewing has joined forces with Raw Seafoods to support Clean Ocean Access with their new City Pier™ New England Double IPA.

Brendan Kirby recently dropped by the Grey Sail Brewery in Westerly to learn more.

For additional info on Grey Sail, head to: https://greysailbrewing.com/, Raw Seafoods visit: https://rawseafoods.com/, and Clean Ocean Access check out: https://www.cleanoceanaccess.org/.