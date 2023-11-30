This morning on The Rhode Show, we were joined by Dr. Stephen Estner, owner of Estner Injury Centers in Cranston, Providence, Pawtucket and North Smithfield. Each year, Dr. Estner sponsors the Crack-a-Thon event to raise donations for a Rhode Island Organization and this year’s organization is Amos House. Those looking to participate and support are asked to bring a Blanket or donation on Saturday Dec 2 and they will get a 20 minute session with a doctor in the office that day. Food will be provided by Beef Barn in North Smithfield.

For more info, head to: https://www.drestner.com/