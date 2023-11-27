This morning on The Rhode Show we welcomed Ed Pacheco, CEO Special Olympics RI, and

Chris Lussier, Special Olympics RI Athlete, as they gave us the details regarding Special Olympics Donut Week!

This special event week will be taking place at a Dunkin’ near you from December 2 through December 9. Special Olympics Donut Week is an annual fundraiser to support the athletes, staff and volunteers of Special Olympics Rhode Island and Special Olympics Massachusetts, and during this week, Dunkin’ franchisees in RI and Bristol County, MA will donate 25 cents from every donut sold to the Special Olympics.

