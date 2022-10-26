This month, for every set of four tires purchased, Balise will make a donation to Junior Achievement RI! Their “Tires to Inspire” Initiative will help support positive youth development in our community.

This morning on The Rhode Show, we were joined by Justin Fortner, General Manager, Balise Subaru, and Cassi Steenblok, Development Manager, JARI.

For additional info, head to: https://www.baliseauto.com/service/tires-to-inspire/