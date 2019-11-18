Join Audi in support of Hasbro Children hospital

Join Audi Warwick on the Quattro Drive RI and support Hasbro Children’s Hospital Good Night Lights.

The Let Your Lights Shine Event Takes place on November 23rd at 6:15pm starting at 25 Pace Blvd, Warwick and will end at the entrance of Collier Park on Allens Ave where you can flash the Audi LED lights.

For more information on the drive, visit Audiwarwick.com

