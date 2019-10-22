Join 11th Annual BIG Walk ‘Halloween Hike’ 5K Fun Run is this weekend!

The 11th Annual BIG Walk ‘Halloween Hike’ 5K Fun Run is Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Roger Williams Park Zoo Carousel.

Registration begins at 9am, walk kicks off at 10am after the 2019 Big Couple of the Year and speakers welcome attendees.

The walk is a FREE, family-friendly event with kids crafts and activities for the whole family.

Register online today! https://bigsri.org

