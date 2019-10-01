John O’Hurley joins Audrains’s Newport Concours & Motor Week

Live Now /
In what promises to be a spectacular celebration of Cars and Culture, the week is finally upon us: it’s Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week kicking off this Thursday, October 3, and running through Sunday, October 6.

This morning, we welcomed Actor John O’Hurley who will be involved in the festivities including a show Thursday night. From seminars to showcases, concerts and more, the week will have it all.

For tickets and more info, visit: https://www.audrainconcours.com/

