All new episodes of the Showtime drama ‘City on a Hill’ air Sundays at 9 on Showtime. It follows a District Attorney and FBI Veteran working together to help put an end to crime in Boston in the 90s.

Joining us on ‘The Rhode Show’ this morning was Jill Hennessy who plays Jenny Rohr in the series.

Learn more about it here: https://www.sho.com/city-on-a-hill