Jeffery Osborne and Coach Cooley are Giving Back To Those in Need

Singer Jeffery Osborne and Providence College Coach Ed Cooley have never forgotten where they came from.
Now both the singer and the coach are giving back to the community.
This event was scheduled to take place on February 8th but has been moved to Wednesday, February 10th.
$100 dollar food vouchers will be given out from 3-6pm at the South Side Boys and Girls Club and The Davey Lopes Rec Center.
