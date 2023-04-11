Rhode Island Monthly’s Best of Rhode Island winners is something Rhode Islanders look forward to every year! This morning on The Rhode Show we were joined by the magazine’s Editor-in-Chief, Jamie Coelho as she shared that voting is now open for Best of Rhode Island.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.