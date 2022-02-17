Hurricane season is arriving early in New England this year as four-time world champion and living legend Jaime “Hurricane” Clampitt continues her comeback Saturday, February 19 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Warwick, RI, in the main event of CES Boxing’s 2022 season opener.

The 45-year-old Clampitt (22-5-2, 7 KOs), a Warwick resident, faces Kim Wabik (4-1-2) of Revere, MA, in the six-round main event of “Rhode Wars.”

A new fight series launched by CES in 2022 and hosted exclusively at the Crowne Plaza.

Included in the day’s festivities on February 19 is the “Jimmy Burchfield Classic Invitational V,” an all-ages, separate admission amateur boxing event beginning at 2 pm.

“Rhode Wars” follows immediately at 7 pm.

Tickets for both events are available online at CESFights.com.

In addition to the Clampitt-Wabik main event, “Rhode Wars” features several other intriguing all-New England matchups, including a six-round co-main event showdown between undefeated Providence, RI, super welterweight Lamont Powell (5-0, 1 KO) and Mitch Louis-Charles (6-2-2, 3 KOs) of Quebec who now lives and trains in Boston.

In the bantamweight division, MMA-fighter-turned-boxer Daniel Cormier (1-0) of East Providence, RI, faces Christian Andrade (1-0, 1 KO) of Fairhaven, MA, in a four-round bout.