Jaime Clampitt and Margaret Cresta share about being part of the CES Boxing event, RHODE WARS 3.

With March being Women’s History Month, it’s an honor to have them both in-studio discussing their incredible careers and milestones they’ve helped make for women.

CES Boxing was founded by Jimmy Burchfield, Sr. in 1987. Earning the reputation as the “Heart and Soul” of Boxing in new England. “RHODE WARS 3” will be at the the historic Park Theatre and Event Center. March 23, 2023.

