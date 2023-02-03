It’s American Heart Month and today is National Wear Red Day where the nation comes together, igniting a wave of red from coast to coast to spread awareness against the #1 killer of women- heart disease. Jaclyn Leibl-Cote, the 2023 Go Red for Women Chair and President of Collette shares ways for you to Go Red and help raise awareness for women’s heart health.

