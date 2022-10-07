Brendan Kirby is LIVE at Roger Williams Park Zoo where they welcome crowds after-hours to witness the creative pumpkins on display.

Don’t miss this year’s Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular, celebrating 75 years of television. Guests will share in the nostalgia of their favorite tv shows, artistically carved on thousands of pumpkins. From Mr. Ed to The Walking Dead, this year’s Spectacular has something for everyone. Visitors will have a “yabba-dabba-do time” while “taking a break from all their troubles,” as the show’s musical theme songs accompany the experience.

The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is open rain or shine. All tickets must be purchased online in advance.