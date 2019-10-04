Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular Returns to RWP Zoo!

Brendan joins us live from Roger Williams Park Zoo all morning long!

Travel through a seasonal wonderland! Celebrate the wonders of New England and all its glory and magic at the nationally acclaimed Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo. Feast your senses on autumn’s beauty, winter’s swirling snow, spring’s first blossoms and summer’s ocean breezes intricately carved on thousands of pumpkins displayed along the Zoo’s beautiful Wetlands Trail.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

