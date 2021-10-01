Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular returns as walk-through event at Roger Williams Park Zoo

It’s music to our ears as the nationally acclaimed walk-through Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo is back and better than ever. Presented by Citizens, this year’s spectacular takes you from Joplin to Jay-Z, as we celebrate the greatest music from the last 150 years. Stroll, or dance your way, past thousands of intricately carved pumpkins displayed while listening to the soundtracks from 1860’s through today. Feast your senses on Rhode Island’s biggest and greatest pumpkin spectacular!
Open every night through October 31st. Tickets must be purchased online in advance.
