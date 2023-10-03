New England’s favorite Halloween tradition is back!
Take a trip around the world at this year’s Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular: Pumpkins Around the World, presented by Citizens.
Thousands of artistically carved, illuminated pumpkins will magically transport you on a European vacation, wildlife safari, and a trip down Route 66! From the Pyramids of Giza to the Leaning Tower of Pisa, this nighttime family event will satisfy your case of wanderlust – no passports required!
Trail open nightly from 6:00 – 10:30 pm, last entry at 10:00 pm. The Spectacular is open rain or shine.
ALL event tickets must be purchased online in advance.
