New England’s favorite Halloween tradition is back!

Take a trip around the world at this year’s Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular: Pumpkins Around the World, presented by Citizens.

Thousands of artistically carved, illuminated pumpkins will magically transport you on a European vacation, wildlife safari, and a trip down Route 66! From the Pyramids of Giza to the Leaning Tower of Pisa, this nighttime family event will satisfy your case of wanderlust – no passports required!

Trail open nightly from 6:00 – 10:30 pm, last entry at 10:00 pm. The Spectacular is open rain or shine.

ALL event tickets must be purchased online in advance.