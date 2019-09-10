Izzy Foundation holds annual gala

The Izzy Foundation is holding its 8th annual gala. The Izzy Foundation is a national nonprofit located in Providence Rhode Island whose mission is to design, fund and “IZspire” creative projects and programs for families whose children have cancer or other life altering medical conditions to LIVE, LAUGH, LOVE and PLAY.

Tina and Kyle Wohlrab join The Rhode Show with the details.

Tickets and information here: https://www.theizzyfoundation.org/menus/izzy-gala-2019.html

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

