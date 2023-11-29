Smart Green Solar partners with Better Lives RI to provide 250 turkeys for their first annual Turkey Drive. For more information on Smart Green Solar, click here.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.