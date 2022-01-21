It’s the Rhode Show Rewind!

From flaming pans to baby Brendan and winter clothes to cowboy hats, this week has been a fun one! Check out the Rhode Show rewind for a look back at what you missed or to just relive all the laughter.
Be sure to tune in to watch The Rhode Show every weekday at 9am on WPRI and streaming on RhodeShow.com.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.