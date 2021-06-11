It’s Rhody Roundup time

Friday means it is Rhody Roundup time as we wrap up the week chatting about some fun topics with a terrific panel. From randomly meeting celebrities to rememebring favorite movies from our youth, we had a blast.

Will Gilbert was joined via Zoom by comedian Tom Stewart, comedian Doreen Collins and Bekah Berger from Hot 106.

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

