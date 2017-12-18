It’s our tech blowout!

Closings & Delays
by: Will Gilbert

All season long we’ve been showing you some of the coolest things around and today we are wrapping it up BIG TIME!

Here is a list of some of the things we think should be under your tree.

Everything tech gear: Solar charger. (EverythingTechGear.com $39.99)

Bliss bulb (BlissLights.com $27.99)

Iottie easy 1 touch 4 dashboard mount ( iOttie.com 29.95)

Iottie easy 1 touch air vent mount ( iOttie.com 24.95)

IKey pro smart storage safe ( iKeyp.com 149.00)

Victrola Bluetooth gramophone ( Macys.com 129.99)

Swiss Diamond Prestige Cast casserole pan. (Bed Bath and Beyond 149.95)

Pod Pockets for Apple air pods (podpockets.com 19.95)

Dromida Rally Car FPV ( Dromida.com 229.99)

Granite Voltage Electric Monster Car ( arrma-Ric.com 139.99)

