It’s Ok To Not Be Ok

This weekend a special program will be airing right here on channel 12 regarding our states mental health campaign, “Its ok to not be ok”



This morning the First Gentleman, Andy Moffit joined us.

Members of the Rhode Island Broadcasters Association have partnered together with officials from the State of Rhode Island to tackle mental health and substance use issues.

For the first time, reporters from ABC-6, NBC-10 and WPRI-12 have worked together to tell the stories of everyday Rhode Islanders who are dealing with these types of issues but have found help and hope through statewide initiatives.



Local television and radio stations will air a locally produced, half-hour special simultaneously on December 14 at 7:30 p.m.

The conversation, led by Capitol TV’s Margie O’Brien, will continue on Rhode Island PBS from 8 to 8:30 p.m.

The special will provide resources for viewers and listeners, their loved ones and those caring for people with mental health and substance use issues.



