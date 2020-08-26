It’s Iced Coffee Day!

Today, August 26th, is Iced Coffee Day! This is your chance to enjoy your refreshing Dunkin’ while supporting a wonderful cause! For every Iced Coffee sold in Rhode Island and Bristol County today, Massachusetts, Dunkin’ will donate $1 to Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

Share your picture on Social Media with the hashtag on #IceDD4Hasbro and you could win FREE Coffee for a year or a Dunkin’ prize pack!

Dunkin’ has been hosting Iced Coffee Day since 2010, raising more than $2 million for the hospital so do your part and continue to show your support.

Learn more at https://www.dunkindonuts.com/en

