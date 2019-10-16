Breaking News
'Island Moving Company' announces new productions

Island Moving Company (IMC), Newport’s Contemporary Ballet announces performance
dates for two new productions at the newly restored Newport Congregational
Church. An evening repertory show titled “The Nature of Light” and children’s matinee shows
of “Alice In Wonderland” will be performed between October 17 – 20. Artistic Director, Miki
Ohlsen,and dancer Timur Kan, joins The Rhode Show with details!

Tickets to both shows can be purchased online at islandmovingco.org or over the phone at (401) 847-4470.

