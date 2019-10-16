‘Island Moving Company’ announces new productions

Island Moving Company (IMC), Newport’s Contemporary Ballet announces performance

dates for two new productions at the newly restored Newport Congregational

Church. An evening repertory show titled “The Nature of Light” and children’s matinee shows

of “Alice In Wonderland” will be performed between October 17 – 20. Artistic Director, Miki

Ohlsen,and dancer Timur Kan, joins The Rhode Show with details!

Tickets to both shows can be purchased online at islandmovingco.org or over the phone at (401) 847-4470.

