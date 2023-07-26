Integrative Healthcare Solutions, a nonprofit organization, is an up-and-coming innovative leader taking action to evolve our healthcare system.
Our mission is to bring holistic healing and prevention strategies to people struggling with substance use disorder and mental health in Rhode Island’s diverse communities.
We unite both sides of healthcare to help people get to the root cause of their condition and bring healing to people in need.
At IHS, we provide holistic treatment with access to education, services, inspiration, and support which empowers people to get well, be well, and stay well.
We envision an inclusive healthcare system that bridges traditional and holistic medicine together to prevent disease, support people on the journey of recovery, and build mentally, physically, and spiritually healthy communities.
