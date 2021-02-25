Integra works to improve the health & well-being of our community

As we navigate our day-to-day lives, few would argue that our health is the most important thing. When it comes to maintaining that good health, Integra Community Care Network can provide us with so many benefits. Joining us this morning on ‘The Rhode Show’ to discuss all they have to offer was Dr. Joseph Diaz, MD, FACP.

To learn more, visit: https://www.integracare.org/

ABOUT INTEGRA:

Integra is a community of doctors, nurses, social workers, pharmacists, community health workers, and patients working together to improve the health and well-being of our community. Integra Community Care Network is made up of the Care New England Health System, Rhode Island Primary Care Physicians Corporation, and South County Health. This includes Butler Hospital, Kent Hospital, Women & Infants Hospital, The Providence Center, VNA of Care New England, South County Hospital, South County Health Medical & Wellness Centers, South County Home Health, and the Care New England Medical Group, and a vast amount of Primary Care Physicians statewide.

PROVIDED SERVICES:

Coordinated care with all of your healthcare providers

Same day and next day appointments with your primary care provider

Care management, social work, and behavioral health assistance when you need it

Education on health topics important to you

Transportation for medical appointments as needed

Support with your pharmacy needs

Events and activities designed to keep you healthy

Coordination with skilled nursing facilities

Referral assistance and appointment setting with other providers, specialists, and community resources

Together with your doctor or another healthcare professional, Integra will make sure you have whatever you need to be healthy.

