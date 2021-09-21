Instilling a sense of respect in the classroom with Mister Manners

As we continue to ease back into a new academic year, there can be a multitude of challenges that students of all ages face as they make their way through the school day.

How can we make sure they are equipped? How can we instill a sense of decency and understanding in them? There are various ways we can make the attempt and this morning, America’s Trusted Etiquette Expert himself, Thomas Farley (AKA Mister Manners) joined Brendan Kirby over ZOOM to provide valuable information and insights into how we can help students of all ages learn and uphold some good manners and proper respect in the school setting.

For more info from Mister Manners, visit: https://mister-manners.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

